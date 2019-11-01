FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy high school scoreboard

11-year-old boy hit by car in front of Oak Ridge church during trunk-or-treat event

Posted 8:21 pm, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:27PM, November 1, 2019

OAK RIDGE, N.C. — An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car in Oak Ridge on Friday night.

The boy was hit around 7 p.m. in front of Bethel United Methodist Church, located at 8424 Haw River Road.

Troopers at the scene said a group of kids was crossing Haw River Road when the boy was hit.

The boy was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There is no word on his condition.

A trunk-or-treat event was happening at the church at the time.

