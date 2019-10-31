The big break in the Pazuzu Algarad case – ‘Seduced by Satan’ episode 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In episode four of this five-part series, FOX8 looks at how investigators were able to find the bodies of Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch.

After missing the mark with a search warrant in 2010, deputies returned to Pazuzu Algarad's home in 2014. This search proved successful.

Along the way, they had several tips. Without solid evidence, they say, it was information they pursued but could never use to apply for a new search warrant -- until they got the right pieces of evidence.

