Steve Showfety, chairman of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, dies at 72

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Steve Showfety, the chairman of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, died Wednesday at the age fo 72 years old, according to PTI Airport.

Showfety was serving his 10th year on the airport authority and his sixth year as the board’s chairman.

He first joined the authority when he was appointed by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in 2009.

The airport authority says he oversaw a major expansion of the airport’s footprint during his tenure, and he was instrumental in promoting the airport as a key player in the state’s aerospace industry.

“Showfety gave tirelessly of himself to the community, volunteering over the years for countless organizations, but he always spoke of his service on the Authority as one of the most satisfying of all,” PTI Airport said in a release. “He represented the Authority in an exemplary fashion and he will be missed greatly.”