Severe weather possible in the Piedmont Triad Halloween night – here’s the latest on the timing

Severe weather is possible in the Piedmont Triad Halloween night. Many towns and neighborhoods have canceled or postponed trick-or-treating.

FOX8 Max Weather Meteorologist Emily Byrd says a line of strong to severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts to 60 mph and isolated tornados are possible late inthe afternoon into the evening.

The threat is greatest between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Triad and 7 to 10 p.m. in the Triangle.

Highs on Halloween will climb into the mid-70s, and winds will increase to between 15 and 20 mph.

Overnight, skies will clear out rapidly after midnight. Temperatures really chill down, dropping to the upper 30s by daybreak.