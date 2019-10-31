WATCH LIVE: The new Hillside Fire has ignited at the northern end of San Bernardino, California. Multiple homes are burning.

Severe weather possible in the Piedmont Triad Halloween night – here’s the latest on the timing

Posted 8:31 am, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:34AM, October 31, 2019
Data pix.

Severe weather is possible in the Piedmont Triad Halloween night. Many towns and neighborhoods have canceled or postponed trick-or-treating.

FOX8 Max Weather Meteorologist Emily Byrd says a line of strong to severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts to 60 mph and isolated tornados are possible late inthe afternoon into the evening.

The threat is greatest between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Triad and 7 to 10 p.m. in the Triangle.

Highs on Halloween will climb into the mid-70s, and winds will increase to between 15 and 20 mph.

Overnight, skies will clear out rapidly after midnight.  Temperatures really chill down, dropping to the upper 30s by daybreak.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.