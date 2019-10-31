Researchers plan to clean up creeks in east Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Walking alongside South Buffalo Creek in Bingham Park, it isn’t hard to find broken glass, plastic bottles or old carpeting in the creek beds.

People living behind the park in east Greensboro told FOX8 it’s been a problem for years.

“Diapers, cans, everything, especially when it rains hard and it stops it washes over,” nearby resident Sadie Reed said.

Researchers with UNCG’s Center for Housing and Community Studies plan to study the impact litter has on stormwater and clean up several tributaries from Buffalo Creek.

Dr. Stephen Sills said Thursday that the center recently won a $75,000 grant from the North Carolina State University, Water Resources Research Institute (WRRI) Stormwater Consortium.

Sills explained that the center was working to gather a team for the project, before planning clean up days in the Cottage Grove community in January or February.

“This community is mostly senior citizens here and it makes me feel good that someone is paying attention to our needs,” said Verna Jones, who lives near the creek at Bingham Park.

The project also includes an educational program with school-age children on water quality and stream studies.

Residents said they hoped the cleanup could bring new visitors to east Greensboro's parks.

"I think people would take their kids on outings down there if it wasn’t so contaminated,” Jones said.