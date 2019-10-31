Power outages, trees down reported after Halloween storms in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are reports of power outages and trees down in the Triad after storms rolled through on Halloween.

A tree fell on a house near the intersection of Lawndale and Lake Jeanette roads in Greensboro. There is no word on if anyone was injured.

Greensboro police report trees down or unsafe driving conditions at:

Westridge Road at Joseph Bryan Boulevard

100 block of Durham Street

900 block of E. Cone Boulevard

4200 block of Lake Brandt Road

More than 1,900 Duke Energy customers in Guilford County are without power as of 8 p.m.