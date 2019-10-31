Power outages, trees down reported after Halloween storms in the Triad

There are reports of power outages and trees down in the Triad after storms rolled through on Halloween.
A tree fell on a house near the intersection of Lawndale and Lake Jeanette roads in Greensboro. There is no word on if anyone was injured.
Greensboro police report trees down or unsafe driving conditions at:
- Westridge Road at Joseph Bryan Boulevard
- 100 block of Durham Street
- 900 block of E. Cone Boulevard
- 4200 block of Lake Brandt Road
More than 1,900 Duke Energy customers in Guilford County are without power as of 8 p.m.