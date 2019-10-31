Natty Greene’s in downtown Greensboro to get $800,000 renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There's big news regarding a local pub in downtown Greensboro.

Starting Monday, an $800,000 renovation will begin at Natty Greene's.

It will change the almost 100-year-old building into something more modern to attract more people who will be coming to downtown Greensboro in the future.

"Natty Greene's! An $800,000 renovation? That's insane. What's going to happen? I'm excited, I love beer. It's a cool place," Rordigo Ortiz said.

He, and others FOX8 broke the news to Thursday afternoon, were beyond excited about the restaurant's future.

"It's pretty exciting. Hopefully that means there will be more cool beers that they put on tap. I'm excited to see what they do," Gabriel Kussin said.

Natty Greene's will start focusing on the experience inside the taprooms, pouring more pints for people on all three floors.

"Hopefully it's bigger with a little bit more stuff to do and attract more people," Kussin said.

It's a head start in the growing beer scene to make Greensboro a destination.

"I think it's amazing. It gets people the opportunity to get down here and enjoy downtown," Ortiz said. "It'll give these young folks here a reason to stay and not go to Charlotte, because Greensboro is growing."

Because of the construction, Natty Greene's will be closed for a while starting Monday.

FOX8 expects to get more details about the renovation soon.