‘My heart dropped,’ Winston-Salem fast food worker said of winning $200,000 prize

Posted 7:53 am, October 31, 2019, by

Betzi Rivera of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Betzi Rivera of Winston-Salem said a split-second decision while pumping gas resulted in her winning a $200,000 lottery prize.

“I don’t normally play the lottery,” Rivera said. “I just randomly decided to get a ticket.”

The fast-food worker bought the winning Mega Bucks scratch-off ticket at the Church Street BP on Church Street in Concord. She took the $5 ticket home and started scratching.”

“My heart dropped when I saw what I won,” Rivera said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Rivera claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,501. She plans to invest most of the money, but said she might treat herself to a new Apple Watch.

Mega Bucks launched in November 2017. Four $200,000 top prizes remain.

