Hour-by-hour look at the storms moving through the Triad on Halloween; Tornado Watch issued

A strong cold front is moving through the Piedmont Triad this evening through tonight. The front will produce strong to severe thunderstorms as it crosses through. These storms will likely bring damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph in some areas across the Piedmont Triad.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible late this afternoon into the evening. A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Piedmont Triad and lasts until 11 p.m.

The threat for this activity is highest between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Triad, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Triangle.

This evening into tonight, winds will increase to between 15 and 20mph, but with the storms turning severe, the gusts will amp up wherever the storms pop up.

Tonight, the Piedmont Triad is under an enhanced risk (Level 3 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. This means that numerous thunderstorms are possible, and winds are the biggest threat. Should hail become an issue, a threat like this means it could reach up to 2 inches in diameter.

Overnight, skies will quickly clear after midnight. Temperatures will chill down, dropping to the upper 30s by daybreak.

Once this cold front passes, the threat for severe weather will be gone, but then another problem arises. Much colder temperatures will move in for Friday. We go from highs in the mid-70s today to the mid-50s for Friday.

It’s also important to note that, Friday to Monday, skies will be sunny to mostly sunny. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, but the forecast stays dry. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Tuesday and the mid-60s by Wednesday.

Lows will drop into the 30s from tonight through Sunday night. With that being said, patchy frost is possible Sunday and Monday mornings, mainly in the colder low-lying areas of the Piedmont.