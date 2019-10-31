× Deputies find $120,000 worth of marijuana and cocaine after Reidsville man crashes into patrol car, sheriff’s office reports

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Reidsville man faces charges after alleged crashed into a deputy’s patrol car and led the deputy on a chase. The sheriff’s office says they found $60,000 worth each of cocaine and marijuana in the suspect’s vehicle.

At about 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, Rockingham County deputy Tyler Wiseman was patrolling on Grooms Road when he was hit by a gray 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The deputy and K-9 Buttercup who was also in the patrol car were not injured.

The deputy turned on his emergency lights and sire to try to stop the Jeep, but the SUV drove away.

Wiseman drove after the SUV. Deputies say the SUV then crashed into a tractor-trailer on US 29 Bypass, near McWalker Road. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The driver of the SUV, who was the only person inside, tried to run down the side of the road.

Wiseman ran after the suspect. When he caught up, the sheriff’s office says the suspect began fighting him to try to escape.

A Good Samaritan then stopped to help the deputy.

The suspect was identified as Damon Jamont Blackwell, 29, of Reidsville, and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies seized the SUV, and found 35 pounds of marijuana worth about $60,000, 2.2 pounds of cocaine worth about $60,000 and $4,500 in cash inside.

Blackwell was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, assault on a government official, resist, delay and obstruct, flee to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, failure to yield, driving while license revoked, hit-and-run, leaving scene with property damage, failure to stop for flashing blue lights and a speed violation.

Blackwell was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.