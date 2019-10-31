× Charlotte police searching for predator after 2 women report break-ins, sexual assaults in their homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are trying to find the culprit after two women said an unknown man broke into their homes and sexually assaulted them, WJZY reports.

Police believe the incidents could be connected.

Both sexual assaults happened at an apartment complex on Canterwood Drive.

The women shared similar reports. A stranger got into the homes through a back door.

Police only described the suspect as an unidentified male with an average-medium build. He was wearing dark clothing in both instances.

“We are requesting community members in the area to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. If anyone observes suspicious activity or persons in the area, please contact 911,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said, according to WJZY.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or 911.