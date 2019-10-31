Amber Alert issued after 3-year-old girl from North Carolina goes missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are trying to track down an endangered 3-year-old girl who disappeared from Laurel Hill, North Carolina, according to an Amber Alert.

The Scotland County Sheriff's Office says Allyson Nicole Oxendine is a 3-year-old Indian girl standing at about 3 feet tall and weighing about 32 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, pink sweatpants and Crocs slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the Scotland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 276-3385 or call 911.