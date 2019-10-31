15-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of 17-year-old in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A 15-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in High Point, according to a news release from High Point police.

The 15-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

At about 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Triangle Lake and Hickory Chapel roads.

At the scene, officers found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say 17-year-old Kobe Manwarren, of High Point, was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Manwarren was a junior at Ragsdale High School. The school has a grief counseling team on hand for students.

Officers also found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the "lower extremities," according to a news release. He was taken to a hospital and there is no word on his current condition.

Police believe a silver four-door sedan drove through the area, and then drove through again, stopping at a stop sign.

At least two people in the car started shooting at the teenagers, firing about 30 rounds before driving off.

Police said the 15-year-old, who is a validated gang member, was charged on Saturday. Police said, "despite being only 15 years of age has had several other contacts with the police department in regard to violent crime in the High Point community since July of 2018."

High Point police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Blackman at (336) 887-7834 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.