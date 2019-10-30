× Woman charged after baby found abandoned in Greensboro

Tori Stimpson, 33, is charged with misdemeanor delinquency of a minor, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman has been charged after a baby was found abandoned early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 900 block of Benjamin Benson Street at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in reference to an abandoned child.

Police took the infant to the hospital to be evaluated.

The baby was in “fine physical condition,” Glenn said.

The baby’s exact age has not been released.

Child Protective Services took custody of the child.