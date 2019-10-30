‘Seduced by Satan’ — the podcast episode 1: ‘The Evil Next Door’

Clemmons is a community so tight-knit that it’s called a village. On Oct. 5, 2014, that village was turned upside-down by a man with an inverted cross on his front door and the name Pazuzu Algarad. In the coming days, months and years, details of the gruesome murders of two men – who were then buried in Pazuzu’s yard – began to emerge. Episode one of Seduced by Satan gives us a look at the void left behind in the wake of their deaths, as well as a first-hand account of how the murders happened from Pazuzu’s mother, who was there when their lives were taken away.

