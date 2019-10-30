× Person taken to hospital after school bus crashes on US 220 Business in Randolph County; Road closed

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed on U.S 220 Business in Randolph County.

At about 6:15 a.m., the school bus and another car crashed head-on on U.S. 220 Business south, near Crestview Church Road, in Randolph County, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Randolph County Communications said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The severity of any injuries is unclear.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports the scene may not clear until 9:39 a.m.