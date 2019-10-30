People in Davidson County post signs calling out alleged drug dealers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Community members in Davidson County are creating handmade signs to call out alleged drug dealers.

They’re posting the names on stop signs in the Pilot community.

“There are people in the neighborhood that are buying drugs and everything and they don’t have electricity…. their kids are suffering,” Crystal Newsom said.

Newsom lives near one of the posted signs on the corner of Stemp Everhart and Tom Hedrick roads.

“There’s a sign right down the street that says you’re now entering a subdivision,” Newsom said. “It’s not a subdivision, it’s a meth division.”

Newsom says drug use has drastically changed her son and daughter.

“It took my whole family pretty much,” Newsom said.

The epidemic is also destroying her community. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has responded to several drug and theft problems in the area.

“I see it on a daily basis up and down the road; quick stops here and there,” Newsom said.

She’s glad people have decided to post the names of the alleged drug deals on stops signs.

“Somebody needs to stop them,” Newsom said.

The narcotics unit of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is now checking into the names on the signs. Deputies are familiar with the two men people are calling dealers.

“It’s that bad here and I think the sheriff’s department needs to clean it up,” Newsom said. “I thank God somebody in the community is calling them out.”

Davidson County deputies plan to increase patrols in the area.

A phone number was listed on one of the handwritten signs. FOX8 was not able to verify that it belonged to the person listed.