NC police lieutenant accused of leaving naked 8-year-old daughter alone in car outside bar

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina police department is investigating one of their own after a lieutenant allegedly left his 8-year-old daughter in a car naked and alone, according to WECT.

At about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 19, a 911 caller reported a naked child trapped in a car and in need of a restroom.

Her father, Lt. Matthew Malone, was inside Ogden Tap Room, which was holding an Oktoberfest celebration, according to WECT.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported the child’s parents said her clothes were wet. That was why one of her parents took off the wet clothes and wrapped her in a blanket.

Malone is not currently facing charges. The sheriff’s office said this situation does not warrant misdemeanor child abuse charges as it does not meet the criteria.

The Wilmington Police Department is conducting an internal investigation, and the Pender County Department of Social Services is in charge of the case.