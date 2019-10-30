× NC family outraged after teacher allegedly bit boy with special needs during outburst

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina teacher was accused of biting a child with special needs when he had an outburst, according to WRAL.

Deborah Glegola told the station her son, Tyler Mercier, is a sixth grader at Westover Middle School.

She says Mercier was in class when he began acting out.

“He got frustrated with his work and the teacher,” she told WRAL. “He threw his book down and then a pencil, and then the pencil hit the teacher in the foot so the teacher decided to lunge at Tyler and then bit him.”

The child said she bit him because he kicked her.

The boy began homeschooling last year after he was taken out of Mary McArthur Elementary School. His family said teaching assistants got rough with him when they tried to physically restrain him.

His mother said the 2018 incident gave Mercier a bloody nose.

This year, he entered into Westover Middle School after his mother said the school assured her that the teachers were equipped for any emotional outbursts.

“If he was in the wrong or right, I don’t think it’s OK for a teacher to bite a child,” Glegola said.

The school is investigating, according to WRAL. In the meantime, the teacher continues to teach in the classroom.