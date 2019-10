Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother and son escaped when a home caught fire in Greensboro, according to the fire department.

At about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, police and fire crews responded to a structure fire in the area of LobLolly Court and Weeping Cherry Drive, police aid.

The home appears to have suffered extensive damage.

A mother and her 27-year-old son live in the home, the fire department reported.

The man suffered a minor injury jumping out of a second-story window.