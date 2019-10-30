Missed opportunities in apprehending Pazuzu Algarad – ‘Seduced by Satan’ episode 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In episode three of this five-part series, FOX8 details when detectives started their investigation into Pazuzu Algarad.

Deputies received their first tip regarding Algarad just weeks after they say he killed Joshua Wetzler. Through contacting Algarad at his home, they attempted to gather information about the murder but eventually turned to getting a search warrant for his property. However, investigators made a regrettable mistake, which they say was done in the name of public safety.

That decision resulted in the families of the victims having to wait years, instead of months, to learn the fate of their loved ones.

