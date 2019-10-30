× Man stabbed to death on Meadowdale Drive near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was stabbed to death overnight near Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies responded to a reported stabbing on the 6100 block of Meadowdale Drive.

At the scene, they found 31-year-old Gerald Delmar Bullard, of Winston-Salem, outside of the home with a stab wound.

The first deputy on scene took life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took over.

Bullard was taken to a hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate, but deputies believe there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 or (336) 728-3904 for the Spanish line.