Man has life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with school bus in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man has life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash with a school bus on Wednesday morning in Randolph County, according to a news release from Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 220 Business near McCranford Road.

Chad Eugene Stickler, 20, of Randleman, was headed south in a Chevrolet pickup truck when he traveled left of center and hit a Randolph County school system bus head-on.

Stickler was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver had minor injuries and was taken to Randolph Health.

No students were on the bus.

