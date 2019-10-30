Man arrested after chase on US 70 in Davidson County breaks 100 mph, ends with crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Raleigh man was arrested after crashing in a chase that hit more than 100-mph, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office’s traffic and criminal enforcement unit tried to pull over a 2016 Nissan Rogue for speeding on U.S. 29/70 north, near Shuler Road.

Detectives clocked the car going 97 mph in a 55-mph zone.

When officers tried to pull the car over, the Nissan Rogue kept going, speeding up to as fast as 120 mph in a 35-mph zone.

The driver then lost control and crashed onto the railroad tracks.

The car stopped several hundred feet away, overturn on its driver’s side, blocking the railroad.

Jerequin Diontae McNeair, 29, of Raleigh, ran away, but investigators found him a short time later near the crash.

He was arrested and charged with speeding 97 mph in a 55-mph zone, reckless driving, stop sign violation, driving left of center, felony speeding to elude, 113 mph in a 35-mph zone, driving while license revoked, hit and run, obstruct and delay and possession of stolen vehicle.

He received a $101,000 secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County Jail.