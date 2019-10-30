Local 80-year-old woman goes skydiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Loretta Clodfelter, 80, doesn’t consider herself a thrill-seeker.

For the most part, she enjoys the simple things in life like spending time with family – but her children and grandchildren have all come to learn that even granny gets adventurous from time to time.

“I'm at home doing a little work and I get a call. Mother says, ‘I've got something I want to tell you.’ I said, 'OK.' She says, ‘I want to go skydiving,’” Loretta’s son Mark Clodfelter said.

Skydiving had been on her bucket list for 30 years.

She made good on that promise to herself.

“You see for miles and I love that,” she said.

Clodfelter took that first skydiving jump three years ago.

“I said then to myself, when I'm 80, I’m going to do it again.”

She kept that promise too.

A few weeks ago, she was back on a plane with family members skydiving with her.

“To me, that made it very, very special,” Clodfelter said.

“She is encouraging to all of us,” Mark said.

When asked to describe what it was like soaring through the sky, Clodfelter says she especially enjoyed what it felt like after the free fall.

“After the ripcord’s pulled, it's absolutely silent. Just really, really a good feeling,” she said. “It was just an amazing trip. Amazing. I enjoyed it so much.”