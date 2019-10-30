Here’s a list of towns, cities and neighborhoods delaying Halloween trick-or-treating due to potential severe weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have a listing to add? Please email news@wghp.com;

Asheboro

Trick or Treat in the Park scheduled for Halloween night is being postponed until Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. "Due to challenges with closing streets on short notice, the venue for the event will be McCrary Park, 138 Southway Rd.

Greensboro

The Lindley Park neighborhood is moving Halloween trick-or-treating from Thursday to Friday.

According to a Facebook post, residents who live in the area between Longview, Lindell, Sherwood and Walker should plan on trick-or-treating on Friday.