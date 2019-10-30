Families upset over problems with Eden photography business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This time of year, families are thinking about holiday pictures and looking for photographers to capture their special moments.

More than four local moms tell FOX8 they reached out to Forest and Fern Photography in Eden, for various photo sessions. They say they've had nothing but trouble.

"She was 10 days old when we originally wanted those photos. We had to wait three or four weeks, and by then, she wasn't a newborn anymore," Kernersville mom Allison Harris said.

Harris had to use her own camera to captures precious moments of her firstborn child.

"We booked again and again, but she was like, couldn't do it, couldn't do it," she said.

She booked photographer Aubree Greus, the owner of Forest and Fern Photography, to create lasting moments of her daughter Noah.

Kelly McKay hired the same photographer in November.

"We set a session date [in November] and hadn't decided on time or location," she said. "But I paid for the service to hold the session."

It wasn't until Wednesday morning that she received a Facebook message response from Greus.

"I was a little nervous because I was wondering if I needed to do something about the payment," McKay said.

Both moms paid upfront.

They found other people complaining about the company online.

"It's awful to take advantage of moms who have babies, but also just people who want family pictures together because memories are important," Harris said.

Harris contacted her bank to get her money back.

But other customers are still waiting for refunds.

FOX8 did reach out to Greus, who in part, tells FOX8:

“I have gone to great lengths to correct the situation; I have complied with issuing refunds as well as gifting images. We have thoroughly investigated the situation brought forth and will continue to do so as I take great pride in being an affordable, small, family owned business and member of the community. We have great appreciation and respect for our clients and they will continue to be part of our family here and a high priority.”

McKay is set for her photo session in November. She's hoping it happens and that she gets photos in a timely manner.

The Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina has received two complaints. They're still in the initial stages of the investigation.

There are also six resolved complaints filed with a BBB in Florida with Greus' former company.

A representative from the local BBB says it's important to never pay upfront for a service, but if you have to put some money down, always use a credit card so you can dispute charges if there are problems.