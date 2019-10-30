× Denton man charged with bigamy

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Denton man has been charged with bigamy, according to a press release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 22, the Davidson County Sex Offender Registration Unit received information concerning a registered sex offender, 48-year-old Timothy Lee Andrews.

Deputies discovered that Andrews married an individual in Davidson County without filing for divorce from his previous marriage.

Deputies also observed that Andrews had a social media account in which he failed to register with the Davidson County Sex Offender Registration Unit. Upon a thorough investigation, warrants for Andrews were obtained which included bigamy and failure to register online identifier.

On Oct. 22, deputies arrested Andrews. He was taken before the Davidson Country Magistrate where he received a $15,000 secured bond.

Andrews is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Criminal Court on Nov. 15.