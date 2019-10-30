Crash involving school bus leaves students injured in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A crash involving a school bus left students injured in Rockingham County on Wednesday morning, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash was reported at 7:24 a.m. on N.C.  65 near Ernest Road.

A school bus headed to Bethany Community Middle School with 27 students on board had slowed down because of a garbage truck in front of it.

The driver of a car behind the bus didn’t slow down and rear-ended the bus.

Three students on the bus suffered minor injuries.

There is no word on if the driver of the car will face charges.

