Ramp from U.S. 311 North to I-40 West has reopened

Update: The ramp from U.S. 311 North onto Interstate 40 West has reopened, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

In a 3:35 p.m. release, police said the ramp was expected to be closed for several hours. However, police sent an update at 3:56 p.m. saying the ramp had reopened.

Prior story

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has closed the ramp from U.S. 311 North onto Interstate 40 West, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Two people were in the vehicle and both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic is being diverted onto I-40 East.

Winston-Salem police said the ramp is expected to remain closed for the next several hours.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route if traveling in the area.