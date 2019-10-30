Ramp from U.S. 311 North to I-40 West has reopened
Update: The ramp from U.S. 311 North onto Interstate 40 West has reopened, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.
In a 3:35 p.m. release, police said the ramp was expected to be closed for several hours. However, police sent an update at 3:56 p.m. saying the ramp had reopened.
Prior story
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has closed the ramp from U.S. 311 North onto Interstate 40 West, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Two people were in the vehicle and both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic is being diverted onto I-40 East.
Winston-Salem police said the ramp is expected to remain closed for the next several hours.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route if traveling in the area.