17-year-old charged in shooting death of 16-year-old in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Zacchaeus Williams, 17, is charged with murder.

Around 12:07 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Pittsburg Avenue on a reported shooting.

Officers say they found a vehicle stationary near the intersection of Pittsburgh Avenue and Burton Street when they arrived.

The driver, Jayden Maurice Jamison, 16, of Winston-Salem, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Detectives found evidence that indicates Jamison was not alone in the vehicle when the shooting happened. Police say the passenger or passengers fled the scene before officers got there.

Williams was taken into custody at his home on Wednesday morning. He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Williams was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in an unrelated incident that happened on Oct. 14

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools confirmed Jamison was a student in a statement to FOX8.

"Jayden Maurice Jamison was a WS/FCS student and we are saddened to learn of his death. The sudden and untimely death of a student is never easy and our thoughts are with his family and friends. Our crisis counseling team is assisting students and staff members who need help during this difficult time."

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.