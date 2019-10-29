Winston-Salem pizzeria makes ‘101 Best Pizzas in American’ list

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- You don't have to travel far to enjoy some of the best pizza in the country.

A popular food website, The Daily Meal, just released a list of the "101 Best Pizzas in America."

Only one North Carolina restaurant made that list and it's in Winston-Salem.

Mission Pizza on Trade Street creates classic Neopolitan style pizza in a traditional wood-fired oven.

The Daily Meal website looked at 1,000 pizzerias across the country and put Mission Pizza at No. 94.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith went there for a taste test.

