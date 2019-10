Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROSSE POINT, Mich. -- Two brothers, fourth- and fifth-grade boys, were killed Monday in a Michigan house fire, WDIV reports.

Neighbors could hear the boys screaming for help when they couldn't escape from the home, according to authorities.

It happened in the morning.

Police say the brothers were still at home because their school had a later start time Monday.

Authorities are investigating.

The cause isn't yet known.