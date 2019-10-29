The transformation from John Alexander Lawson to Pazuzu Algarad – ‘Seduced by Satan’ episode 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the second episode of this five-part series, FOX8 gets a glimpse of the transformation of a boy born in San Francisco -- who was given the name John Alexander Lawson -- into a man who gave himself a demon’s name.

John Lawson was primarily raised by his mother, Cynthia James. The pair moved from California to Forsyth County, where Cynthia grew up. There, Cynthia remarried and the family moved into a home on Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons, where John changed his name to Pazuzu Algarad and was tied to the deaths of three men.

In this episode, Cynthia recounts the changes her son went through, on his way to murder.

Podcast

Episode one of the corresponding FOX8 original podcast, titled “Seduced by Satan,” will be available for listening on the morning of Oct. 30.