Teen killed in shooting at Pittsburgh Avenue and Burton Street in Winston-Salem identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The teen was shot and killed in Winston-Salem Tuesday has been identified, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 12:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Pittsburg Avenue on a reported shooting.

Officers say they found a vehicle stationary near the intersection of Pittsburgh Avenue and Burton Street when they arrived.

The driver, Jayden Maurice Jamison, 16, of Winston-Salem, had been shot and was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS, the release says.

Detectives have found evidence that indicates Jamison was not alone in the vehicle when the shooting happened.

Police say the passenger or passengers fled the scene before officers got there.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.