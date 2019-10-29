Stafani is looking for her Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Child Advocate Jolee Falson says Stafani just turned 13 but still has that kid in her.

Stafani likes to go outside with her siblings and enjoys kicking soccer balls. Her favorite subject is social studies.

"She is very determined, and I feel like that determination is really going to take her far," Falson said. " My wish for Stafani is for her to be able to find what her niche is in the world and for her to really be able to grow into it. She is so delightful, and has so much going for her."

"And my wish for her is also that she finds a family that would help her grow, and would help her keep connections with her siblings, because that it is very important to her."