Sen. Burr: ‘Scholarships should be treated like income’ if NCAA student-athletes make money from names, images

The National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Board of Governors voted unanimously to give student-athletes the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness, according to an NCAA news release.

The Board of Governors’ action directs each of the NCAA’s three divisions to immediately consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies for the 21st century, said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of The Ohio State University.

In response to the NCAA’s decision, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) tweeted: “If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income. I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to ‘cash in’ to income taxes.”

