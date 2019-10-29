Search for missing Alabama teenager continues nearly a week after disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. — It's been close to a week since 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard disappeared.

“We just want our daughter home,” the teenager's mother, Angela Harris, said according to WIAT. “We want her found as soon as possible."

Auburn police say Blanchard was reported missing Thursday.

Her last known message to a friend was Wednesday night, just before midnight.

Police initially said she may be in her black 2017 Honda CR-V with Alabama tags 49BS356. Then, at about 6:15 p.m. Friday, the vehicle was found at an apartment complex on the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard in Montgomery, Alabama.

Police say the car was damaged between the time it was seen on Wednesday and when it was found Friday night.

On Monday, officers released a video of the missing teenager caught on a surveillance camera. She was seen making a purchase at a convenience store on South College Street on Wednesday.

She is described as a light-complexioned black woman standing at 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots and black stockings.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal Service, Department of Homeland Security, Lee County District Attorney's Office, Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion Center and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences are all assisting in this investigation.

Anyone with information about Blanchard's whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at (334) 501-3140, the anonymous tip line at (334) 246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at (334) 501-3100.