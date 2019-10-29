× SC man stabs woman multiple times after believing she was trying to ‘feed him to zombies,’ officials say

MONETTA, S.C. — A South Carolina man stabbed a woman because he believed she was trying to feed him to zombies, officials say, WFXG reports.

Officials with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting a stabbing Saturday.

They say a witness on the scene told them that William Berry, 29, stabbed Rosemary Pressley in the back several times.

Berry reportedly ran away towards a highway after the stabbing.

When Berry was detained, he claimed to have stabbed Pressley because ““they were trying to feed him to zombies and being mean to him.”

Pressley was taken to the hospital to be treated for her multiple stab wounds.

The knife was taken in as evidence.

Berry is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.