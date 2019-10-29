× NC man takes clothes off, attacks church members during Sunday service, pastor says

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man was arrested after he allegedly took his clothes off and charged the pulpit during a Sunday church service, FOX46 reports.

Pastor Scottie Cochran of His Frontline Ministry said Christopher Gossage was a new church member and his actions were unexpected.

Cochran says when Gossage began acting aggressively and taking his clothes off, he claimed to have “gotten the spirit.”

After members of the congregation failed to calm Gossage down, the security team at the church called police.

“We got him to his truck and told him to please leave and he would not leave,” Cochran said. “He stripped his clothes off all the way down to nothing. He started to attack some of our members.”

Cochran says his priority is protecting his church.

“The world is so corruptive that you don’t know what’s going to happen. If you’re in a grocery store or a Walmart, you don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s terrible it happened in a church. It can happen anywhere,” Cochran said.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

Police will be on duty at the church over the next month, Cochran says.