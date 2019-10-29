Monster Fingers and other frightfully fun recipes for Halloween

Halloween is a $9 billion dollar holiday. Sociably Yours is all about keeping your trick or treaters safe while bringing the ghoul and the glitz. We have a few safety tips that are easy to follow, along with ideas to help you create your own frightfully fun Halloween.
Top Tips for Safe Trick or Treating
- Have adult supervision
- Be lit. Decorate costumes with glow sticks and reflective tape
- Choose face paint and makeup instead of masks when possible
- Wear comfortable shoes
- Finish trick-or-treating before 9 p.m.
Monster Finger Pretzels
Ingredients
- Pretzel rods
- Green candy melts
- Sliced pistachio for the fingernails
Directions
- Melt the candy melts being careful not to have it burn.
- Dip the pretzel rods in the melted candy melts.
- Lay them on parchment paper.
- Add sliced pistachio for the fingernails.
- Use a toothpick to make “knuckles” by adding lines on the pretzel rod.
Severed Toes in Bandages
Ingredients
- 1 box refrigerated pie crust
- 1 package beef cocktail franks
- Sliced pistachio (or almonds)
- 1 large egg
Directions
- Heat oven to 450 degrees.
- Line a large baking sheet with nonstick foil.
- On work surface, unroll a pie crust, and using a pizza wheel, cut crust
into 3/8 inch strips.
- Wrap one-half to two-thirds of one cocktail frank with a dough strip.
- Arrange like a bandage and place on baking sheet.
- Using a knife, make a slit on the unwrapped end of the cocktail frank.
- Insert the pistachio (or almond) in the slit to look like a toenail.
- Brush dough bandages with egg wash.
- Bake for 10 minutes, or until pastry is light golden brown.
- Serve and enjoy.
Slime Time Punch
Ingredients
- 2-liter bottle Ginger ale
- 1 can of Pineapple juice
- 2 quarts Lime sherbet
Directions
- Mix together the ginger ale and pineapple juice.
- Scoop lime sherbet into punch bowl.
- Pour in ginger ale and pineapple juice.
- Stir well. Enjoy