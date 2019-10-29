Monster Fingers and other frightfully fun recipes for Halloween

Halloween is a $9 billion dollar holiday. Sociably Yours is all about keeping your trick or treaters safe while bringing the ghoul and the glitz. We have a few safety tips that are easy to follow, along with ideas to help you create your own frightfully fun Halloween.

Top Tips for Safe Trick or Treating

  1. Have adult supervision
  2. Be lit. Decorate costumes with glow sticks and reflective tape
  3. Choose face paint and makeup instead of masks when possible
  4. Wear comfortable shoes
  5. Finish trick-or-treating before 9 p.m.

Monster Finger Pretzels

Ingredients

  • Pretzel rods
  • Green candy melts
  • Sliced pistachio for the fingernails

Directions

  • Melt the candy melts being careful not to have it burn.
  • Dip the pretzel rods in the melted candy melts.
  • Lay them on parchment paper.
  • Add sliced pistachio for the fingernails.
  • Use a toothpick to make “knuckles” by adding lines on the pretzel rod.

Severed Toes in Bandages

Ingredients

  • 1 box refrigerated pie crust
  • 1 package beef cocktail franks
  • Sliced pistachio (or almonds)
  • 1 large egg

Directions

  • Heat oven to 450 degrees.
  • Line a large baking sheet with nonstick foil.
  • On work surface, unroll a pie crust, and using a pizza wheel, cut crust
    into 3/8 inch strips.
  • Wrap one-half to two-thirds of one cocktail frank with a dough strip.
  • Arrange like a bandage and place on baking sheet.
  • Using a knife, make a slit on the unwrapped end of the cocktail frank.
  • Insert the pistachio (or almond) in the slit to look like a toenail.
  • Brush dough bandages with egg wash.
  • Bake for 10 minutes, or until pastry is light golden brown.
  • Serve and enjoy.

Slime Time Punch

Ingredients

  • 2-liter bottle Ginger ale
  • 1 can of Pineapple juice
  • 2 quarts Lime sherbet

Directions

  • Mix together the ginger ale and pineapple juice.
  • Scoop lime sherbet into punch bowl.
  • Pour in ginger ale and pineapple juice.
  • Stir well. Enjoy
