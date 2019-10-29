× Man sentenced to at least 88 years in prison for sexually assaulting child in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple child sex crimes, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Brandon Helms Sr., 34, was sentenced to a minimum of 88 years and a maximum of 136 years in prison for three counts of statutory rape, one count of child abuse involving a sex act, three counts of indecent liberties with a child, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three other sexual assault charges.

Helms was arrested on June 11, 2018, after an investigation revealed he had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl repeatedly over a span of numerous years.

An investigation also revealed that Marcy Lynn Helms, 39, was aware of the sexual assaults and had failed to take appropriate actions.

Marcy Helms pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Brandon Helms’ crimes on Oct. 23. She is due back in court for sentencing on Wednesday.