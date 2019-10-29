Man dies after being shot in Winston-Salem; police begin homicide investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are starting a homicide investigation after a man who was shot in Winston-Salem died Tuesday, police say.

Eric Scott Coble, 43, of Germanton, died around 12:33 p.m.

At about 3:22 a.m. Monday morning, police responded to a report of a person shot on the 600 block of Mulberry Street.

Officers say they found Coble lying on the side of the road. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police say no suspects are in custody and that this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800; En Español (336) 728-3904. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.