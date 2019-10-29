Jimmy Carter will teach Sunday school despite broken bone

Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project on October 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter wears a bandage after a fall the day before at his home in Plains, Georgia. Carter will have to take another week to rest and recover, the church announced on Facebook. It's the second time Carter has taken a fall this month.

PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter will teach Sunday school after it was initially reported that he would have to sit this week out, according to a Maranatha Baptist Church post.

Carter fell in his Plains, Georgia home Oct. 21. It’s the second time Carter, who recently turned 95, has taken a fall this month.

The church’s pastor, Tony Lowden, said last week that the former President was in “great spirits” and that the two prayed together.

After his fall last week, Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for a minor pelvic fracture, Deanna Congileo, director of communications for the Carter Center, said in a statement. On Thursday, the Carter Center announced that he had been released.

“He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia and thanks everyone for their kind wishes,” Congileo said in a statement.

Carter fell and hit his head in early October while getting ready for church, requiring 14 stitches above his brow.

But he didn’t let that stop him from heading to Nashville that afternoon for a week of building houses with Habitat for Humanity.

