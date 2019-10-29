Cream dumps onto High Point road during tank transfer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — There's no use crying over spilled milk, but crews had to leap into action when cream spilled onto a High Point roadway.

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday, a faulty gauge reportedly caused Hunter Farms to overfill a truck with cream during a tank transfer on the 1900 block of North Main Street.

The cream then ran out into the street.

Crews flushed the road with hot water to avoid any risk of vehicles slipping on the road.

Workers also diluted the milk so that it would not pose a threat to fish, which can be harmed by milk.