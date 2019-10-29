× Burlington 17-year-old wanted after allegedly sexually assaulting child

MEBANE, N.C. — A Burlington teenager is wanted after a family says he sexually assaulted a child who was at least 5 years younger than him, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to an alleged sexual assault on the 2200 block of Farrell Road in Mebane.

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit spoke with the child and child’s mother, and Jarrett Lee Somers Jr., 17, of Burlington, was identified as a suspect.

Somers initially agreed to meet up with deputies for an interview, but the sheriff’s office says he never showed up.

He is now wanted on a felony charge of indecent liberties.

Somers may be with his mother in Alamance County, Orange County or Durham County.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.