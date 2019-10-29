× ‘Armed’ robber threatens to stick NC store employee with HIV-infected syringe

DURHAM, N.C. — An armed robber lodged an unusual threat when confronted while shoplifting at a North Carolina store, WTVD reports.

Monday night, a worker at a New Balance store at The Streets at Southpoint in Durham spotted a customer stealing merchandise, police report.

The employee went to face the alleged shoplifter, but that’s when the suspect showed a medical syringe.

The suspect told the worker they would infect them with HIV.

Durham police said this is the second time this has happened recently and filed the report as an armed robbery, according to WTVD.