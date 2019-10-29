Apples sold in NC being recalled over possible Listeria contamination

Fresh apples sold in North Carolina are being recalled over possible listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

North Bay Produce of Michigan issued the voluntary recall Monday for 2,297 cases and 2 bulk bins of fresh apples due to the potential of Listeria contamination.

The recalled apples were shipped between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21 to North Carolina.

The types of recalled apples include McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious.

They were sold in plastic bags under the brands Great Lakes, North Bay Produce and Pure Michigan.

They were also sold unbranded in clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags and individually from retailers display trays.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.