40,000 pounds of avocados spill onto highway

SAN ANTONIO -- Part of a Texas interstate was closed Tuesday after 40,000 pounds of avocados spilled onto the roadway, KSAT reports.

A tractor-trailer carrying the avocados began veering off the highway around 12:30 a.m. then crashed.

"When they came back, they overcorrected, went across towards the right, overcorrected again and then flipped their truck-tractor and their trailer," said Sgt. Homero Balderas with the Cibolo Police Department.

A tanker then hit the tipped-over truck.

"Luckily, the tanker that struck them did not turn over like they did and also luckily was empty at the time," Balderas said.

Two people inside the avocado-hauling truck were hurt. One was seriously injured and both went to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police had to stay behind and wait until well after daylight for crews to clean up the mess.

Workers couldn't just go and pick up the avocados. Many of them were smashed all over the road, and the rain complicated the cleanup.

"They were using some pretty heavy equipment to scrape it all up and get it out of the way," Balderas said.

The highway shutdown stretched on for hours, making the morning rush more of a slow crawl for drivers caught in the backup.

Both people injured in the crash are reportedly in stable condition.