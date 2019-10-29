× 2 taken to hospital after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers came to 2200 Phillips Ave. at 8:51 p.m. on a report of an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A second victim arrived at a local hospital via a private vehicle.

There is no word on the victims’ conditions.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.