2 taken to hospital after shooting in Greensboro

Posted 9:57 pm, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59PM, October 29, 2019

Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers came to 2200 Phillips Ave. at 8:51 p.m. on a report of an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A second victim arrived at a local hospital via a private vehicle.

There is no word on the victims’ conditions.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.